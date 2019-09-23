Varadkar and Tusk say no UK proposals yet that can replace backstop

FILE PHOTO: EU Council President Donald Tusk arrives at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS -/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s prime minister met European Council President Donald Tusk in New York on Monday for 45 minutes to take stock of the latest Brexit developments.

A spokesman for Leo Varadkar said the prime minister and Tusk agreed that they want a deal but they have not yet seen proposals from Britain that achieve the objectives of the backstop.

“They also agreed that time is very short if there is to be a positive outcome at the Europe Council,” the spokesman said.