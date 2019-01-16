Need interim solutions to avoid worst on Brexit: German pharma body

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s chemical and pharmaceutical sector plus its customers would be particularly badly affected by a hard Brexit, an industry association for the sector said on Wednesday, adding that transitional solutions were needed to avoid the worst.

VCI Managing Director Utz Tillmann said that particularly applied to ensuring the continued supply of medicines in Britain.

“A disorderly Brexit would create such a complex situation that it is impossible for companies to prepared for all eventualities,” Tillmann said.