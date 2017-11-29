Talks on EU top court role after Brexit stalled: EU parliament Brexit coordinator

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s main Brexit coordinator expressed “great concern” on Wednesday that talks on the role of the EU’s top court to ensure EU citizens’ rights in Britain after Brexit have stalled.

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt speaks at the London School of Economics in London, Britain, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

In a letter to the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Guy Verhofstadt also said that Britain had to ensure common rules between Northern Ireland and Ireland so that there was no need for a physical border between the two.

“In order to guarantee the coherence and integrity of the EU legal order, the Court of Justice of the European Union must remain the sole and competent authority for interpreting and enforcing European Union law and not least the citizens’ rights provisions of the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

“It is with great concern that we note that negotiations in this respect have stalled and even some progress reversed,” he said.