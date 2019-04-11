Britain should decide on Brexit options by October: EU's Verhofstadt

FILE PHOTO - European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the latest European Summit on Brexit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain should scrap its decision to leave the European Union, agree a deal with the Labour Party or launch a second referendum on the issue, the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator said on Thursday, hours after the bloc set an October deadline for its withdrawal.

“Revoke, a public vote or a sensible cross-party deal. Whatever the choice of the British people & Parliament, I hope the Brexit nightmare ends well before Halloween,” Guy Verhofstadt, who heads the Liberals in the assembly, said on Twitter.

Verhofstadt had previously appeared resigned to Britain’s exit from the EU. EU leaders agreed in the early hours of Thursday to give Britain six more months to leave.