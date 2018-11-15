EU deal with Britain was the best achievable one: parliament Brexit chief

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The draft Brexit agreement endorsed by the British government on Wednesday was the best possible deal under the circumstances, the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator said on Thursday.

“I think that what is delivered today on our table is the best agreement we could obtain,” Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Parliament Brexit team, told a news conference in Strasbourg after receiving a copy of the deal from EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

The parliament must approve the deal.