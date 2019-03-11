EU parliament's Brexit man says will stand by Ireland in talks with UK PM May

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament will stand by Ireland and the need to safeguard the Good Friday agreement, the parliament’s Brexit pointman Guy Verhofstadt said on Monday before meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Strasbourg.

May is coming to Strasbourg, where the European Parliament and the European Commission meet this week, for talk with the head of the latter, Jean-Claude Juncker.

She was also due to meet the parliament’s head Antonio Tajani after 2100 GMT, as well as Verhofstadt.

“Meeting with Theresa May and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani tonight. I hope progress can be made, if it is possible, as a no deal Brexit would be a catastrophe. We will stand by Ireland & the need to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement,” Verhofstadt said on Twitter.