EU Parliament's Brexit negotiator says British parties must cooperate on Brexit

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Britain’s parties must rise above their own interests and cooperate on a Brexit solution they all support, the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday, adding the EU would then be ready to engage with London on a new agreement.
Verhofstadt told the European Parliament a day after the British parliament decisively rejected the withdrawal deal agreed with the EU that to achieve that, Britain should change its “red lines” it set out in negotiations.
