EU's Verhofstadt says: 'we will never let the Irish down' in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union “will never let the Irish down”, a senior lawmaker with the bloc’s assembly said on Monday of reports that Britain may seek changes to an emergency Irish border fix agreed between Brussels and London, a key part of their Brexit deal.

“I can’t follow anymore. After two years of negotiations, the Tory government wants to delay the vote. Just keep in mind that we will never let the Irish down,” the European Parliament’s Brexit pointman Guy Verhofstadt said.

“This delay will further aggravate the uncertainty for people and businesses. It’s time they make up their mind!,” he said as British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to delay from Tuesday a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal.