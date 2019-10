FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s housing minister Robert Jenrick said speculation that the government could ask another EU member state to veto a request to extend Article 50 to ensure Brexit happened on Oct. 31 was “tittle-tattle”.

“I have not heard any serious talk of that beyond the speculation that I have seen in the papers, so I think that, with all due respect, is just tittle-tattle,” he said on Sky News’ Sophie Ridge on Sunday program.