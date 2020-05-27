Videoconferencing with EU works, but there are difficulties: UK negotiator

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiator with the EU, David Frost, said on Wednesday he had been impressed by what can be achieved by negotiating by video conference because of the coronavirus, but it does mean that other parts of traditional talks are more difficult.

“I think the main difficulty we’ve had, is the one that we’ve commented on a little bit before, which is just the difficulty of mimicking by video what happens in a real meeting,” he told a parliamentary committee.

“You can do it to some extent but there are some things you can’t necessarily sort of read or discuss in a way that people would normally ... (But) we’ve been impressed by what we can do by videoconferencing.”