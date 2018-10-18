FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

France's Macron denies reports of visas for UK travellers

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday dismissed media reports that France was preparing to impose visas on British travellers in case of a no-deal Brexit.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“It’s fake news, as some other leaders would say,” Macron told reporters at an EU summit. “We will not start visas.”

Several British newspapers said earlier this week that French contingency measures in case of a no-deal could lead to the introduction of visas for UK travellers.

The French contingency plan, presented to cabinet earlier this month, was instead meant to ensure there was no need to impose visas for British travellers even in the case of a no-deal, the Elysee said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Heavens

