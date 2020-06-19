Business News
June 19, 2020 / 1:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Still big gap to bridge on Brexit talks, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union still need to bridge “wide divergences” to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement, the European Union’s chief executive said on Friday, following a video summit of EU leaders.

“We have to bridge wide divergences,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

“Time is short, however, and even if we find a deal, many things will still change in our relationship with the United Kingdom, for citizens, for businesses, for administrations, Von der Leyen said.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott

