UK lawmakers will debate move to take control of Brexit process

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will later on Tuesday debate whether to hand more power to parliament over what happens next if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected on Dec. 11, in a move which could diminish the chances of a no-deal exit.

The Daily Mirror and other local media reported that a proposed procedural change had been selected for debate which, if accepted by parliament, would mean lawmakers could put forward alternatives if the current deal on the table is rejected.

A source in the opposition Labour Party said they would support the so-called amendment if it is put to a vote, making it likely to pass because several members of May’s own party also support it.