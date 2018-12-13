Brexit vote will happen next month, before Jan. 21: May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament as soon as possible in January, and definitely before Jan. 21, her spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday.
“I can confirm that the meaningful vote will not take place before Christmas but it will happen as soon as possible when the House (parliament) returns, and obviously before January 21,” the spokeswoman said.
Parliament returns from its Christmas break on Jan. 7.
Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison