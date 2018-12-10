Date for new Brexit vote depends on when we get assurances from EU: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The date for a new vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will depend on when her government gets the assurances it needs to satisfy parliament, May’s spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said the government had no intention of delaying Brexit, and that it would not be going through the process of trying to secure extra assurances from the European Union unless it thought it could get them.

“I don’t think the PM set a date (for the vote) ... I think what is important, as she said at a number of occasions, is getting the reassurances that the house needs so we will be led by that process,” the spokesman told reporters.