UK parliament to hold emergency debate after Brexit vote delay

LONDON (Reuters) - Parliament will on Tuesday hold a three-hour emergency debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to defer a planned vote on her Brexit deal, Speaker John Bercow announced following a request by the opposition Labour Party.

“It cannot be right that the government can unilaterally alter the arrangements once the government has agreed on a timetable, without the house being given the opportunity to express its will,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

The speaker granted the debate after lawmakers from both Labour and May’s Conservative Party stood up in support.

A Labour lawmaker was later ejected from the debating chamber after seizing a ceremonial mace in a symbolic attempt to halt proceedings.