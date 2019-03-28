UK's Brexit debate on Friday will not be 'meaningful vote' on exit deal: PA

A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit debate scheduled for Friday will not be a so-called ‘Meaningful Vote’ on the government’s Brexit deal, Press Association reported, citing a source in Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.

Earlier the government announced a special sitting of parliament on Friday to debate a motion on Brexit, but did not say whether that would be a formal attempt to hold a vote on the exit package, as is required to ratify the deal.

Details of the motion are expected later on Thursday.