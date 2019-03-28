World News
March 28, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UK's Brexit debate on Friday will not be 'meaningful vote' on exit deal: PA

1 Min Read

A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit debate scheduled for Friday will not be a so-called ‘Meaningful Vote’ on the government’s Brexit deal, Press Association reported, citing a source in Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.

Earlier the government announced a special sitting of parliament on Friday to debate a motion on Brexit, but did not say whether that would be a formal attempt to hold a vote on the exit package, as is required to ratify the deal.

Details of the motion are expected later on Thursday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below