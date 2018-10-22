UK Brexit minister: parliament will have time to scrutinize EU exit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said the country’s parliament will have enough time to debate any exit deal Prime Minister Theresa May agrees with the European Union, and that lawmakers will have a real say on whether to approve it or not.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Asked how long it would take, once a deal is reached, for a so-called meaningful vote to happen, Raab said:

“We obviously want to bring forward the meaningful vote expeditiously because that gives us proper time for the scrutiny of all the legislation, but there must be time for the relevant select committees and indeed every honorable member of the house to scrutinize that carefully.”

He said the vote, when it happens, would not be “tokenistic”.