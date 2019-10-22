EU's takes note of British vote on divorce deal, in no rush to react

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission took note on Tuesday of the vote in British parliament rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tight timetable for the approval of a divorce deal with the EU and said it would wait for London to tell it what’s next.

“The European Commission takes note of tonight’s result and expects the U.K. government to inform us about the next steps,” Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Twitter.

“European Council President (Donald Tusk) is consulting leaders on the UK’s request for an extension until 31 January 2020,” she said. A spokesman for Tusk declined comment.

Senior EU officials said the 27 countries that would remain in the EU after Britain leaves wold “certainly not” react immediately. “We stay calm,” one senior diplomat said.