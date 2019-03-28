UK PM May plans vote on Brexit divorce deal on Friday, not future framework: Sun

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, as she faces a vote on alternative Brexit options, in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has decided to put only the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU to a parliamentary vote on Friday, without the political declaration on future ties, the Sun newspaper Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn said.

Her plan was however, still dependent on winning the agreement of Speaker John Bercow, he added on Twitter.

Bercow has warned May that she can not bring forward proposals for a third vote on her Brexit plan unless it is in a fundamentally different form from the two that have previously been defeated.