World News
May 23, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

British government wants to offer lawmakers detailed Brexit deal: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government wants as much detail on the final Brexit deal as possible to parliament before it votes on the agreement to leave the European Union, Suella Braverman, a Brexit minister, said on Wednesday.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“The Secretary of State has made clear that he wants to, and the government wants to, provide as much detail as possible to parliament relating to the future framework so that parliamentarians can all have the chance to make an informed decision upon that future framework,” she told lawmakers.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper

