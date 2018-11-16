British PM May refuses to rule out free vote on Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at LBC radio studios in central London, Britain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly refused on Friday to rule out allowing her senior ministers to get as so called free vote, which allows lawmakers to vote against the wishes of their party, on the draft Brexit deal.

When asked whether her cabinet will get a free vote, May said: “We will be looking at the deal when it comes back. There is cabinet collective responsibility in this country. Government policy is government policy.”