World News
November 16, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

British PM May refuses to rule out free vote on Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at LBC radio studios in central London, Britain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly refused on Friday to rule out allowing her senior ministers to get as so called free vote, which allows lawmakers to vote against the wishes of their party, on the draft Brexit deal.

When asked whether her cabinet will get a free vote, May said: “We will be looking at the deal when it comes back. There is cabinet collective responsibility in this country. Government policy is government policy.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Costas Pitas, writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.