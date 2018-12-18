World News
No plans for indicative vote in parliament on Brexit options: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is not planning to hold an indicative vote in parliament to test support for various Brexit options, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

With parliament at an impasse, currently unwilling to support May’s deal with Brussels, several ministers have said they are open to putting the range of options to parliament to see if there is a majority for any of them.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alistair Smout

