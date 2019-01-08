World News
January 8, 2019 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK Brexit deal voting to begin at 1900 GMT on January 15: Labour Party

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will begin voting on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal at 1900 GMT on Jan. 15, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday, citing a copy of the provisional schedule for the debate.

A five-day debate on the deal begins on Wednesday and is expected to end with several votes, each of which could be make-or-break for May’s hopes of getting the approval she needs from parliament in order to proceed with her Brexit plan.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below