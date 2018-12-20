UK parliament to resume Brexit deal debate on Jan. 9

The Houses of Parliament form a silhouette against the late afternoon sky, in central London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will resume a debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with Brussels on Jan. 9, the leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

The debate was halted after three days earlier this month when May pulled a planned vote on the deal after admitting it was set to be rejected.

Leadsom said lawmakers would now debate the deal on Jan. 9-10, and possibly also on Jan. 11 if parliament agreed to sit on that day.

She did not give the date of the new vote on the deal, which May has said will take place in the week starting Jan. 14.