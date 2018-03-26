FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 26, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

UK parliament will have a meaningful vote on Brexit deal: PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has been clear that it will give parliament a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal it negotiates with Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and the flag of the European Union are reflected in the roof of a car as the European Union leaders summit concludes in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The opposition Labour Party has called for parliament to be given a wider range of options beyond either accepting the Brexit deal, or leaving the bloc without a deal.

“The government’s position on this is very clear which is that there will be a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal where parliament can choose to either accept that deal or we can leave without a deal, but we will be leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.