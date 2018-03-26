UK parliament will have a meaningful vote on Brexit deal: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has been clear that it will give parliament a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal it negotiates with Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and the flag of the European Union are reflected in the roof of a car as the European Union leaders summit concludes in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The opposition Labour Party has called for parliament to be given a wider range of options beyond either accepting the Brexit deal, or leaving the bloc without a deal.

“The government’s position on this is very clear which is that there will be a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal where parliament can choose to either accept that deal or we can leave without a deal, but we will be leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019,” the spokesman said.