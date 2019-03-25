UK PM May could put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Tuesday: ITV reporter

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. To match package "BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE" Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could put her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Tuesday, ITV’s political correspondent said, though he later said no final decision had yet been taken on the timing.

“Understand PM going for Meaningful Vote 3 tomorrow. Only after that will she will consider indicative votes,” Paul Brand said.

“No 10 source just got in touch to say a ‘final decision’ hasn’t been taken on MV3 tomorrow,” he said. “The final date is “subject to conversations”, i.e. with the DUP, but tomorrow is the current plan.”