British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - It is unlikely British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a so-called meaningful vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, a government source said.

May’s deal was rejected for a third time on Friday but government ministers have said it is still an option and she is expected to try one last roll of the dice by bringing it back for a vote this week.