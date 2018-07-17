Fined Vote Leave group says no evidence of wrongdoing in Brexit campaign

LONDON (Reuters) - Vote Leave, the officially designated pro-Brexit campaign group in the 2016 referendum, said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing after Britain’s Electoral Commission on Tuesday fined and referred it to the police for spending breaches.

“The Electoral Commission’s report contains a number of false accusations and incorrect assertions that are wholly inaccurate and do not stand up to scrutiny,” a spokesman for Vote Leave said in a statement.

He accused the Commission, which said Vote Leave has resisted its investigation and committed serious breaches of the law, of being motivated by a political agenda and said the group was confident that the findings would be overturned.