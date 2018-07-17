FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Britain's EU referendum was legitimate, says PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s vote on its EU membership was a legitimate democratic exercise, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after the officially designated Brexit campaign group was referred to the police over breaching spending rules.

Vote Leave, which campaigned for Brexit, was fined 61,000 pounds ($81,000) on Tuesday for breaching spending rules in the 2016 referendum and referred to the police by the Electoral Commission.

“We are very clear that this was a legitimate democratic exercise in which the public delivered its opinion and that that is what we’re going to be delivering on,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

