UK PM May set to meet opposition leader Corbyn on Wednesday: minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a news conference after a cabinet meeting following yesterday's alternative Brexit options vote, outside Downing Street, London, Britain April 2, 2019. Jack Taylor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday to begin talks on how to break the Brexit deadlock, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said .

Asked by Sky News if May would meet Corbyn, Walker replied: “That’s my understanding.”

“What we need to engage with here is whether there’s an agreed way forward on which they can both deliver on their manifesto promises,” he said.