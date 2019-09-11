UK Labour deputy leader Watson's views do not impact party debate: party source

LONDON (Reuters) - A source in Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday the views of deputy leader Tom Watson were well known and “don’t really impact our party’s debate” after he was due to urge the party to push for a second Brexit referendum.

“Tom’s ever shifting views on Brexit are well known and don’t really impact our party’s debate,” the Labour source said in response to extracts of a speech by Watson in which he will say the party should campaign against Brexit and push for a referendum before any election.