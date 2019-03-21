EPP's Weber: I can't imagine Brexit extension until June

BERLIN (Reuters) - Extending Britain’s departure from the European Union until June is not a good idea as it would have to participate in the European Parliament election, Manfred Weber, the center-right’s lead candidate in the vote, said on Thursday.

“I can’t imagine an extension until the end of June. The (EU) Commission has repeatedly explained that in this case, Britain has to participate in the election and this would lead to big uncertainties,” Weber told German public radio DLF.

He added that the “political chaos” in London had the potential to “contaminate” the EU.