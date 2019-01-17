Tell us what you want, German conservative Weber urges London

BERLIN (Reuters) - Delaying a March 29 deadline for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union only makes sense if London sets out plans on how to proceed after British lawmakers rejected the draft Brexit deal, German conservative Manfred Weber told German radio.

“The actual questions are just deferred if you buy time. We have done this too often in the past months and years,” Weber, who is running for the European Union’s top job this year, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday.

“Tell us what you want. Then we are ready to talk,” he said.