No-deal Brexit would threaten Scotch whisky export growth, say producers

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Leaving the EU in March without a deal would pose risks to Scotch whisky’s current healthy rates of export growth, the Scotch Whisky Association said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of single malt scotch whisky Glenmorangie, part of Glenmorangie plc co-owned by LVMH and Diageo, are pictured in a shop near Lausanne, Switzerland, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

It told Reuters it was also concerned about significant increased labeling costs of a no-deal Brexit to Britain’s biggest food and drink export.

It said no-deal would add cost and complexity to UK/EU trade and would mean the loss of trade benefits worth 50 million pounds ($65 million) annually in tariffs.

“Moreover, we have real concerns about the ability of port operators to cope with significant, last-minute changes to export systems, and the risk of disruption at ports is high,” the group said in a statement.

An SWA spokeswoman said one of the biggest concerns was to do with labeling requirements. If a no-deal scenario takes effect from end March, EU-bound product labels would need to display either an EU address of the producer or the address of the relevant importer into the EU market.

Currently many Scotch Whisky companies list a Scottish address to comply with this requirement. However, from late March this may no longer be possible, since an EU address is likely to be required because of EU labeling laws.

A no-deal Brexit could necessitate at least two different label templates from March: one for products sold in the UK; and at least one – in some cases many more than one – for products destined for the EU, the spokeswoman said.

“This would significantly increase costs with companies forced to use shorter bottling runs and manage additional stock keeping units (SKUs) in their inventories,” she added.

Scotch is dominated by multinationals like Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and has been an export sector for centuries.

Whisky exports were worth 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion)to Britain in 2017, its biggest food and drink export ahead of salmon, chocolate and cheese.