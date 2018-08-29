FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's Brexit plan has had 'reasonably positive' reaction from EU states: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiating stance on Brexit, published in July, has received a reasonably positive reaction from other members of the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“I think it’s had a reasonably positive landing, we’re getting a lot of constructive engagement, and ... a lot of talk about the practical considerations rather than ‘in principle’ dismissal, and I think that’s valuable from our point of view”, Raab told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

