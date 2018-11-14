UK PM May's deal will appall many, DUP lawmaker says

LONDON (Reuters) - The Brexit deal struck by British Prime Minister Theresa May will be appalling to many people who will judge it when it comes to a vote in parliament, a lawmaker from the Northern Irish party that supports May’s government said on Wednesday.

“I think that people will be appalled at this deal. To use (May’s) own words, no deal is better than a bad deal, and I would think that the House of Commons will give their judgment on it when it eventually comes to them,” Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), told the BBC.