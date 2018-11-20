DUP's Wilson says his party will work to defeat UK PM May's Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will focus on trying to kill off her draft Brexit deal, the party’s Brexit spokesman said on Tuesday.

“All of our efforts are directed along with a large number of Conservative MPs from both the remain camp and the leave camp as well as opposition parties to defeat this deal and force a rethink,” Sammy Wilson told Sky News when asked if his party would bring down May’s government.