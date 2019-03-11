Britain must leave EU by May 23 or hold own EU vote

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Britain must leave the European Union by the time EU voters elect a new European Parliament on May 23-26 or will have to elect its own EU lawmakers, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

Writing to EU summit chair Donald Tusk after agreeing a deal to break Brexit deadlock with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Juncker wrote: “The United Kingdom’s withdrawal should be complete before the European elections that will take place between May 23-26 this year.”

“If the United Kingdom has not left the European Union by then, it will be legally required to hold these elections.”