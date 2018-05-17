British government is considering amendments to Brexit blueprint - May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will take its time to consider amendments passed by the upper house of parliament to the EU withdrawal bill, but will not shelve the key piece of Brexit legislation, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to Conservative party supporters as she arrives at Sedgley Conservative Club in Dudley, United Kingdom May 4, 2018. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

May’s government was dealt 15 defeats in the House of Lords over the withdrawal bill which will sever ties with the European Union so Britain can leave the bloc in March next year.