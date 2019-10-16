More work still to do in Brexit talks: UK government source

LONDON (Reuters) - There is more work still to do in talks to secure a deal for Britain to leave the European Union, a British government source said on Wednesday, as negotiations resumed to try to hammer out a new agreement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to get changes to a Brexit deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May and the EU in November last year, but talks are bogged down on how to change what he calls the “undemocratic” backstop for customs arrangements on the island of Ireland.