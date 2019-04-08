UK culture minister says Brexit Labour talks to continue on Monday

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Jeremy Wright is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s culture minister Jeremy Wright said the government would continue to talk to the opposition Labour Party on Monday to try to find a solution to the Brexit impasse.

“I’m entirely supportive of the prime minister’s view that she needs to find a way through this, that she’s tried everything else ... and we now need to talk about what else might work,” he told BBC television. “That’s what these talks are for.

“As I understand it there will be conversations that continue today and we need those conversations to proceed and I hope (they) reach a sensible conclusion.”

Prime Minister Theresa May could offer to remain in a permanent customs union with the European Union to win support of Labour, the BBC reported.