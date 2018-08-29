FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brexit deal is 'within our sights': UK's Raab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have a deal “within our sights”, on the terms on which Britain will leave the bloc, Brexit minister Dominic Raab told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Asked by members of Britain’s upper house of parliament whether a deal would be reached at an EU summit in October, Raab said that remained his goal, but that there was “a measure of leeway” over the exact timetable.

Last week, Raab said he was confident of reaching a deal when he was setting out government advice to businesses on how to prepare for any failure to do so before Britain leaves on March 29.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

