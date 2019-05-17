Brexit talks between Britain's two main parties about to end with no agreement: BBC

FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customers to place bets on tbe result of the general election with images of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in London, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are about to close without an agreement, the BBC said on Friday.

May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will now move to a second phase, aimed at agreeing on a process for parliamentary votes designed to find a consensus, the BBC said.

May announced on April 2 that she would open talks with Labour but the two parties have failed to agree on major issues such as Labour’s demand for a post-Brexit customs union.

May agreed on Thursday to set out a timetable for her departure in early June after the latest attempt to get her thrice defeated Brexit deal approved by parliament.

Nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a shock referendum result, it is still unclear how, when or if it will ever indeed quit the European club it first joined in 1973.