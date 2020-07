FILE PHOTO: European Union and British flags flutter in front of a chancellery ahead of a visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was committed to working hard to agree underlying principles for a post-Brexit deal with the European Union in talks this month.

“The UK remains committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement out of the intensified talks process during July, as agreed at the High Level Meeting on 15 June,” a spokesperson said.