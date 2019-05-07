Britain's Hunt says: I am not a believer in a post-Brexit customs union

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt looks at Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma (not seen) during a joint statement after their meeting at the Kenyan Foreign office in Nairobi, Kenya, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday he was not a believer in a post-Brexit customs union with the European Union but that both the Conservative and Labour parties should compromise to deliver Brexit.

“I’m not a believer in a customs union as a sustainable long-term solution,” Hunt told BBC radio, saying he did not think any kind of permanent customs union would work because Britain’s economy was too big.

“I want to look whatever deal is come to between the parties and I know this is a crucial week.

“I think this is a time when we have to be willing to make compromises on all sides because the message of last week was that voters for both main parties are very, very angry about the fact Brexit hasn’t been delivered,” Hunt said.