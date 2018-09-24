FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Labour Party to vote on motion including second Brexit referendum: BBC political editor

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote on a motion this week to keep all options on the table including a second Brexit referendum if the party cannot get a national election, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Britain's Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a vigil for peace in Yemen during the annual Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said earlier he would back a second Brexit referendum if his Labour Party voted to pursue the move, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, whose plans for a divorce deal with the EU have hit an impasse.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

